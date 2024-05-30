Telangana: Elderly man planning to get married, kidnapped by adopted son for property

Siddipet: An elderly man’s desire to get married to live his remaining life peacefully in his village was shattered when his adopted son took objection to it, abducted him and forced him to transfer the property in his name after confining the old man in Hyderabad. However, the old man managed to escape and approached police, who arresred the adopted son and his wife.

Police said Komuravelly Muthyalu (68) of Ramancha village had adopted his elder brother’s son Srinivas (52) many years ago. Srinivas and his family was living in Secunderabad and Muthyalu too moved to Secunderabad after his wife died. Later Muthyalu decided to marry a woman and live in Ramancha to spend the rest of his life peacefully. He returned to the village to marry in March last. However Srinivas suspected that he would not be inheriting the property and ornaments, if his father married again to the woman. He reportedly took Muthyalu forcibly to Secunderabad on March 5 and took the gold and silver ornaments. After confining Muthyalu to a room, he forcibly took him to Sub-registrar office in Siddipet and got one-acre land registered in his name on March 12.

He continued to keep the old man under confinement and the latter managed to escape and approached the Chinna Kodur police recently. Following this, a case was registered and the adopted son Srinivas his wife Kanakalakshmi were arrested. The gold and silver ornaments were recovered from them. They were remand to judicial custody. Three others, who supported this couple, were absconding