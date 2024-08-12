Telangana Employees JAC demands DA arrears

The Employees JAC demanded the State government to clear arrears of four Dearness Allowances payable to employees and address their long-pending issues by amending in GO Ms 317.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 August 2024, 08:29 PM

Hyderabad: The JAC of Telangana Employees, Gazetted Officers, Teachers, Workers and Pensioners demanded the State government to clear the four Dearness Allowance arrears payable to employees, to make amendments in GO Ms 317 and to address their long-pending issues at the earliest.

Representatives of 53 associations assembled here on Monday and passed resolutions regarding 36 different issues. They demanded that contributory pension scheme should be scrapped and old pension scheme should be implemented, health scheme should be implemented with employees contribution and announce PRC with better fitment.

The employees also demanded that retired employees should not be re-appointed as it was delaying promotions for eligible officers. The Reappointment Extension of Service should be stopped and the services of contract and outsourcing staff should be regualarised.

JAC Chairman M Jagadesswar and Secretary General E Sreenivasa Rao said in a statement said they would announce their action plan, if the State government failed to address their issues.