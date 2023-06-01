Telangana Formation Day: Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad on June 2

The Hyderabad traffic police in connection with the Telangana Formation Day announced traffic restrictions for Friday in and around Secretariat

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 AM, Thu - 1 June 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police in connection with the Telangana Formation Day announced traffic restrictions for Friday in and around Secretariat. Traffic will not be allowed between VV Statue – Necklace Rotary – NTR Marg and Telugu Thalli Junction and vice versa. The traffic coming from Khairatabad/Punjagutta/Somajiguda and intending to go towards Necklace Rotary will be diverted towards Shadan–Nirankari.

Traffic coming from Nirankari, Chintalbasthi, and intending to go towards Necklace Rotary will not be allowed to use the Khairatabad flyover. The traffic from Iqbal Minar Junction intending to go towards Tank Bund–Ranigunj and Liberty will not be allowed towards Telugu Thalli Junction, Ambedkar statue, Tank Bund and directed towards Telugu Thalli flyover towards Katta Maisamma Junction–Lower Tank Bund.

The traffic coming from Tank Bund and Telugu Thalli and intending to go towards NTR Marg will not be allowed and diverted at Telugu Thalli Junction towards Iqbal Minar Junction. Vehicles coming from BRKR Bhavan towards NTR Marg will not be allowed and diverted at Telugu Thalli Junction towards Iqbal Minar Junction.

Traffic coming from Bada Ganesh Lane Khairatabad towards Imax, necklace Rotary and towards Mint Lane will be diverted at Bada Ganesh towards Rajdoot Lane. Traffic coming to Mint Lane towards Bada Ganesh will not be allowed and diverted at the Mint Lane entrance towards the Telugu Thalli flyover. The NTR Garden, NTR Ghat, Necklace Road, and Lumbini Park will be closed on on Friday.

There will be also traffic restrictions in view of programme at Gun Park at the Assembly on June 2. Traffic coming from Punjagutta, Somajiguda, Ayodhya junction, Ravindra Bharathi, Iqbal Minar, Old Saifabad police station, Nampally, and Basheerbagh coming towards Gun Park will be stopped for a while.

