Hyderabad: Works on nine model corridors at brisk pace

In 2022-23, GHMC proposed 16 works related to the development of model corridors with a cost of Rs 52.72 crore covering 19.54 km

By Nabinder Bommala Published Date - 08:00 AM, Tue - 30 May 23

In 2022-23, the GHMC proposed 16 works related to the development of model corridors with a cost of Rs 52.72 crore covering 19.54 km. — Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: The road infrastructure in Hyderabad is set to get yet another boost with works related to the development of nine model corridors underway at a brisk pace with a cost of Rs 27.94 crore. In addition to this, works related to five more model corridors are expected to commence soon.

In 2022-23, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) proposed 16 works related to the development of model corridors with a cost of Rs 52.72 crore covering 19.54 km. The model corridors that are under development and the ones, which are expected to commence in the coming days are part of these 16 works.

“Out of the 16 works proposed, only one work has been halted due to land acquisition issue,” a senior GHMC official.

Rethibowli Junction – Nanal Nagar Junction, Bandlaguda Main Road – Aramghar, Nanakramguda Junction – Gachibowli via IT Heights Road are some of the roads that will turn into model corridors.

Unlike the regular roads in the city, the model corridors will have a three-lane main carriageway that will be developed adjacent to the central median and a six-meter service road adjacent to the main carriageway and will be demarcated with a kerb.

In addition to these roads, the model corridor will also have a 1.8-metre bicycle track that will come up adjacent to the service road and another kerb will separate the cyclists from the traffic on the service road.

In addition to catering to vehicle users and cyclists, the model corridor also has pavements along with greenery. The GHMC officials said that the model corridors will have exclusive stormwater drain infrastructure making them unique compared to other roads in the city.

“During rains, the stormwater drainage infrastructure will ensure that the water quickly drains out, increasing the longevity of the road,” said a GHMC official.

Also Read Monsoon preparedness: GHMC initiates series of precautionary measures to avoid untoward incidents