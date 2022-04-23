Telangana: Former US official Anton Gunn joins SGES advisory board

Former US official and author Anton Gunn

Kothagudem: The US Department of Health and Human Services, Office of External Affairs former head, Anton Gunn has joined Shyamala Gopalan Educational Society’s Advisory Board. In a statement here on Saturday the society founder N Suresh Reddy informed that in a meeting held on April 21, Gunn gave his consent in principle to join the Advisory Board.

Shyamala Educational Society (SGES), with its regional office at Paloncha in the district, intends to contribute to the field of education in India with its upcoming prestigious international school project-Sri World School, he noted.

Suresh Reddy informed that Gunn was a former senior advisor to former US President Barack Obama and the world’s leading expert on Socially Conscious Leadership. He was the bestselling author of The Presidential Principles and was featured in TIME magazine, the Wall Street Journal, BBC, NPR and on Good Morning America.

The society would remain indebted to Gunn for joining the board and his deep understanding of the education system and global leadership would certainly help the students in the country to achieve success, he averred. he launch of Sri World School would be a giant leap towards providing an accessible, purposeful and progressive international education in India, Suresh Reddy added.

