Telangana: Four held for cattle theft

The arrested persons were Mohammed Sahir (20), Palla Thakur Raj (21), Mohammed Wasim (22) and a minor boy from Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:37 PM, Sat - 6 May 23

Yadadri-Bhongir: The Bommalaramaram police arrested four persons including a minor boy on charges of cattle theft and seized three vehicles and Rs 1.6 lakh in cash from them.

The arrested persons were Mohammed Sahir (20), Palla Thakur Raj (21), Mohammed Wasim (22) and a minor boy from Medchal-Malkajgiri district. They committed two thefts of cattle in Bommalaramaram mandal, two in Bhongir rural police station limits, one in Yadagirigutta mandal in the district and one theft of cattle in Shivampet police station limits in Medak district.

Bhongir Deputy Commissioner of Police M.Rajesh Chandra said the accused had fled, abandoning the vehicle when the cattle owner Ramidi Malla Reddy saw them and raised an alarm at Naginenipally on May 3. Based the vehicle number, the police identified the persons and arrested them.