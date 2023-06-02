Telangana: Friday hottest day of the season

The maximum daytime temperatures consistently hovered between 42 degrees C and 43 degrees C at more than a dozen locations in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:59 PM, Fri - 2 June 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Friday turned out to be the hottest day of the ongoing summer, with several regions in Hyderabad recording 43 degrees Celsius and districts recording nearly 46 degrees C.

The maximum daytime temperatures consistently hovered between 42 degrees C and 43 degrees C at more than a dozen locations in Hyderabad. With schools and government and private offices remaining closed on Friday due to a public holiday on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day celebrations, a large number of people chose to stay indoors and avoid the oppressive heatwave-like conditions. As a result, the city roads wore a deserted look, especially between noon and 4 pm, when the heat was at its peak.

Areas under Khairatabad, Serilingampally and Gachibowli recorded a maximum of 43 degrees C, followed by Charminar and Ramachandrapuram (BHEL area) where the maximum temperature hovered between 41.8 degrees C and 41.6 degrees C.

Temperatures were severe in the districts too, with Nalgonda recording a maximum of 46.8 degrees C, Khammam 46.6 degrees C and Peddapalli 46.4 degrees C. The maximum temperatures at several other districts consistently hovered between 45 degrees C and 46 degrees C.

Based on the IMD-Hyderabad forecast, the next few days will continue to remain extremely hot in Telangana. There will be sporadic instances of thundershowers in parts of Hyderabad. However, the heatwave-like conditions will dominate and are expected to continue till June 14, when the onset of the Southwest monsoons is expected in Telangana.