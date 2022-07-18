Telangana: Gates of Sriram Sagar Project opened again

Hyderabad: A few days after closing the radial crest (RC) gates of various irrigation projects in the Godavari basin due to a drop in inflows, officials of the Irrigation Department again opened the gates of the Sriram Sagar Project (SRSP) and Gaddenna Vagu Project because of a sudden rise in inflows on Monday.

The officials opened two gates of Gaddenna Vagu and released water downstream. In addition to the water released from Gaddenna Vagu that reached SRSP, the rainfall registered in catchment areas near SRSP along with the water from Manjeera River resulted in a sudden rise in inflows to SRSP.

In all, the SRSP was receiving over one lakh cusecs from Gaddenna Vagu, Manjeera and catchment areas, prompting engineers to open 26 RC gates and release more than 1.10 lakh cusecs to Sripada Yellampalli (SY) Project.

The outflows would be increased depending on the inflows into the project, officials said, adding that the SRSP had received record inflows of 4.18 lakh cusecs on July 14, 2022, within a few weeks of the onset of monsoon this time and released the same into SY project by opening 36 gates.

Officials said that the total inflows into SRSP from June 1, 2022, till date were 144.250 TMC. The total outflows from June 1 were 86.936 TMC. Meanwhile, the officials continued to release 6.15 lakh cusecs from the Lakshmi barrage in Medigadda through 85 gates. At 6 pm on Monday, the barrage was getting 6.15 lakh cusecs.

RMC gates opened

In the Krishna basin, officials opened 23 gates of the Right Main Canal of Priyadharshini Jurala Project (PJP) on Monday and released 210 cusecs of water. The PJP received 1.65 lakh cusecs of inflows from the Narayanpur dam. With inflows into the Narayanpur dam dipping gradually, authorities are considering reducing discharge to one lakh cusecs from the project.