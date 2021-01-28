Telangana gears up for schools reopening

No rules mandating physical attendance for children, says Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy

Hyderabad: With just four days left for schools to reopen after an unprecedented 10-month gap, education officials in the State are racing against time to ensure that there are no loose ends.

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, who held meetings with District Educational Officers and District Intermediate Educational Officers here on Wednesday, said about 60 per cent parents had already given consent to send their wards to school when they reopen on February 1.

Reiterating that there were no rules making physical attendance mandatory for children, the Minister said students, however, would be allowed in school only with the parent’s consent. Students can choose between online classes and physical classwork as per the parents’ consent.

All students will be thermal-screened before entering classrooms, which will be regularly sanitised, she said. As 70 per cent of the syllabus has already been completed, the Minister asked officials to focus on doubts of the students apart from completing the remaining syllabus.

As lakhs of students were expected to attend physical classes, it is important to strictly implement Covid-19 safety measures to instil confidence among parents so that they send their children to schools without hesitating, she said.

The functioning of educational institutions in the districts is with the District Level Education Monitoring Committees, which have to oversee the formulation and implementation of an action plan for the same, the Minister said.

Reddy later instructed officials to procure rice freshly and other provisions for mid-day meals following all safety precautions. She also asked officials to ensure that all private educational institutions adhere to safety guidelines. Local bodies had already been asked to carry out sanitation work in schools, she said, directing officials to initiate steps to boost the self-confidence and morale of students for the forthcoming SSC examinations.

Inter exam schedule in a week

The schedule of the Intermediate Public Examinations will be announced within a week.

Announcing this here on Wednesday, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said along with regular classwork, practical classes should be conducted for intermediate second year students daily. She also directed officials to ensure that all colleges have isolation rooms and comply with Covid safety norms.

