Action plan for reopening educational institutions in Telangana

Hyderabad: With the State government granting permission to reopen educational institutions for classes IX and above from February 1, the Education Department has issued the required guidelines. Students belonging to Classes IX and X will have to attend schools while those from Class I to VIII are exempted from physical attendance. The Education Department has proposed a District Level Education Monitoring Committee with District Collector as chairman. The committee will prepare an action plan in this regard.

General guidelines

Ensure proper cleaning and sanitation facilities in school/college by January 20

Principal/HM to ensure availability of contact-less thermometers, disinfectants, soaps etc

Sanitisation of school/college transport before they start plying

Maintaining at least six feet distance between students

For this year, there will be no prescribed compulsory attendance mandated to appear for exams

Providing at least two isolation rooms in every school/college for any Covid-related emergencies

Wearing of face mask by all students, staff and visitors must

Ensure sufficient sanitisers

Students should submit written consent from parents/ guardians

Schools

Teachers handling classes IX to XII to attend school daily

Students willing to study from home with the consent of parent may be allowed to do so

Schools should function as per regular timings

Only 20 students per classroom

Last working day to be last day of SSC examination

Timing of entry and exit of different classes may be staggered

Children to be provided mid-day meals

Temporary, makeshift partitions may be erected to separate inmates/ boarders at hostels

As per RTE Act, there is no Detention Policy up to class VIII which shall be strictly followed. The schedule for class X exams will be issued separately

Junior Colleges

Colleges with less than 300 students and having sufficient accommodation to be permitted to run in regular shift ie, 9.30 am to 4 pm

Colleges with above 300 students to run in two shifts – 8.30 am to 12.30 pm and 1.30 pm to 5.30 pm

One bench, one student rule, not more than 30 students allowed in single class

Intermediate annual exams to be conducted utilising 70% syllabus, 30% to be through assignments/projects

No change in pattern of exams. However, students to be given vast and additional choices in relevant sections of question paper

Degree and professional colleges

Maximum of 50% classrooms capacity strength permitted to attend physical classes on rotation basis

In case of residential colleges, special care at dining/dormitories/ washrooms to be taken

