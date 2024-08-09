Telangana government begins scouting for land to set up pharma villages

Vikarabad district administration issues notification to acquire 71 acres; two pharma villages likely to come up in Nalgonda and Medak districts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 August 2024, 11:51 AM

Hyderabad: After scrapping the Hyderabad Pharma City project at Mucherla, Kandukar, Kadthal and neighbouring areas in Rangareddy by the previous BRS government, the Congress government is now scouting for land to establish pharma villages in different districts.

To this effect, the Vikarabad district administration has issued a notification to acquire land spread over 71 acres at Polepally village in Dudyal mandal. Of the 10 proposed villages, two are likely to come up at Nalgonda and Medak districts.

The previous government had proposed the Hyderabad Pharma City (HPC) as the world’s largest integrated cluster for pharmaceutical industries with thrust on R&D and manufacturing.

The cluster, spread over nearly 14,000 acres, was recognised as a National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) by the Centre, given its national and international importance. The project was to be developed at about 25 km from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA).

There was also a proposal to establish a Life Sciences University and meetings were held with different universities in this regard.

In the name of decentralising pharma industries, the Congress government is now proposing to establish 10 pharma villages in different districts, setting aside the tailor-made land developed for setting up units at the Pharma City.

However, there is a mixed reaction from the industry over the State government’s decision to develop 10 pharma villages. While a section of industrialists opine that it would generate employment for youth in different places, others stress that securing land and obtaining environment clearances would be a challenge.

The small cluster concept can be beneficial but it all depends on the State government’s commitment towards the effective implementation of the proposed ideas, said an office-bearer of the Federation of Pharma Entreprenuers Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

For the successful implementation of the ideas, one industry giant should lead the initiatives proposed by the government in each cluster. Again, the government should come up with incentives for the industry, the office-bearer said.

Pointing out the other side of the coin, a member of the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India said securing land and environmental clearances for the new pharma villages could be a challenge.

Considering the fact that land prices have shot up across the State, acquiring land would not be easy. Further, to set up basic units, reasonable permissions should have to be obtained, but for manufacturing drugs and others, red zone clearances would have to be secured. This could consume time, the member said.