Monday, Jan 1, 2024
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 10:50 PM, Mon - 1 January 24
Telangana govt announces ‘Police Seva Pathakam’ awards to police personnel

Hyderabad: The Telangana government announced ‘Police Seva Pathakam’ awards to police personnel for their distinguished services.

Some of the awardees of the ‘Police Seva Pathakam’ awards are K Upender (JC 4528 Greyhounds) – Telangana State Police Shourya Pathakamu.

Manda Naveen sub inspector Rachakonda, Veleti Manohar Rao sub inspector Rachakonda, M Shadrak SIT Hyderabad, Gajadi Mallesham assistant sub inspector Cyberabad – Mahonnatha Seva Pathakamu.

The other officers Syed Nayeemuddin Jaweed ACP Road Safety Rachakonda, G Ranveer Reddy, ACP Madhapur traffic, S Srinivasulu ACP Balanagar traffic were awarded Uttama Seva Pathakamu.

