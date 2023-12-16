Telangana police retrieve and return 15,024 lost/stolen mobile devices in 239 Days

Additional DG (CID) Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat said Telangana achieved first place in the entire country with 33.71 percentage of recovery of lost/stolen mobile devices using Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:44 PM, Sat - 16 December 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana police in a span of 239 days recovered 15,024 lost/stolen mobile devices and handed over to the owners. Of the total gadgets, 1,000 were recovered in last eight days by the police during a special drive.

Within the State considerable contribution is made by Hyderabad Commissionerate with 2156 mobile devices, Cyberabad with 1790 and Rachakonda with 1488 mobile devices.

CEIR Portal was developed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to curb the menace of mobile theft and counterfeit mobile devices. The CEIR portal was officially launched nationwide on May 17 and was started on pilot basis in Telangana State from April 19.