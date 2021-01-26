Telangana Govt empowers sarpanches to cull out wild pigs

The State government issued orders on Tuesday allowing honorary wildlife wardens to hunt the wild pigs that had become dangerous to human life and property.

Hyderabad: All sarpanches in the State have been appointed as honorary wildlife wardens of their respective gram panchayats and empowered to permit culling of wild pigs which are damaging crops outside the Protected Areas and Reserve Forest areas.

The State government issued orders on Tuesday allowing honorary wildlife wardens to hunt the wild pigs that had become dangerous to human life and property. However, these orders will remain valid for only one year.

As per the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, the sarpanches have been authorised to take action against the wild pigs only on a written complaint by the farmers. Following a complaint, the sarpanch along with the village elders and farmers should visit the location and assess the situation. If the situation warrants hunting of wild pigs, the recommendation to that affect should be mentioned in the Panchanama. After issuing necessary permissions, he/she should hire hunters who are in the panel of shooters prepared by the the Forest department or those with valid licence to possess fire-arms.

While the hunter should be an expert shooter with his/her own rifle, all precautions should be taken by the shooter to ensure that no other animal, human beings are killed or injured and no property is destroyed or damaged. Wild pigs in protected areas, reserved forests areas and other government lands cannot be hunted. The local forest officer concerned should be informed in advance. While the sarpanches or the shooters are prohibited from using any part of the hunted wild pig for personal purposes, the carcass of the wild pigs should be disposed in the presence of the forest staff of the area.

