Telangana Govt issues orders for transfer of 15 officials of SP rank

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:42 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

Hyderabad: The State government on Monday issued orders for transfer of 15 officials of Superintendent of Police (Non Cadre) rank and gave them new postings.

The officers with their new postings are M A Rasheed (DCP SOT Cyberabad), J Anyonya ( SP CID), P Ravinder (DCP Warangal East), J Ashok Kumar (DCP SB Cyberabad), G Chandra Mohan (SP Command and Control), Ganji Kavitha (SP Intelligence), Ch Narmada (Deputy Director TSPA), T Radesh Murali (DCP ICCC), K Prasad (DCP Traffic Cyberabad), Y Sai Sekhar (SP Admin TSNAB), Ch Shirisha (SP Intelligence), Sunkari Srinivas (Principal PTC Karimnagar), Ch Sruta Keerthi (SP Intelligence), G Sunitha Mohan (SP Admin, PCS and S) and T Usha Rani (DCP Women Safety Rachakonda).

