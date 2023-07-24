TSPSC reschedules Lab Assistant, Junior Technical Assistant exams

TSPSC has rescheduled the written examination for the posts of Lab Assistant and Junior Technical Assistant

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:35 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has rescheduled the written examination for the posts of Lab Assistant and Junior Technical Assistant for the recruitment in various Non-Gazetted categories of posts in Ground Water Department, which were originally scheduled to be held on July 21.

Accordingly, the exams will now be held on July 31 from 10 am to 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm to 5 pm, TSPSC in a press release said. Candidates will be issued hall tickets separately for the examinations and will be available to download from July 25, 2023.