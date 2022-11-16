Telangana govt proposes to develop 104 link roads in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:39 AM, Wed - 16 November 22

The objective of proposing link roads is to improve mobility, ease traffic and enhance the growth of commercial establishments.

Hyderabad: In a boost to the city’s infrastructure, the State government under Missing Links Projects (Phase-III) has proposed to develop 104 link roads at a cost of Rs 2,410 crore. The works related to the development of the link roads will be grounded in the coming days.

Among them, in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits a total of 72 roads measuring 95.47 km with Rs 1,160 crore will be developed and in its surrounding 10 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), 32 roads measuring 103.45 km will come up with an estimated cost of Rs 1,250 crore.

Bandlaguda Jagir, Ghatkesar, Kothur, Dammaiguda, Nagaram, Badangapet, Shamshabad, Ibrahimpatnam, Manikonda and Jawaharnagar are the ULBs where these roads will come up.

The objective of proposing these link roads is to improve mobility, ease traffic and enhance the growth of commercial establishments, said Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) in a press release.

Following instructions from MA&UD Minister, KT Rama Rao identified 135 link roads with a total length of 126.20 kilometres. Among them, the HRDCL initially took up the development of 37 link roads at a cost of Rs 572.17 crore and completed the development of 21 roads by incurring an expenditure of Rs 273.61 crore while works for the remaining 16 roads underway at a cost of Rs 298.56 crore.