Telangana seeks in principle approval for Hyderabad Metro Phase II from Centre

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:01 PM, Mon - 14 November 22

Hyderabad: Telangana Government urged the Union Government to accord in principle approval for Hyderabad Metro Phase II project covering 31 kms from BHEL to Lakdikapul and extending the existing Corridor 3 Metro line from Nagole to LB Nagar.

The Phase II project is estimated to cost Rs.8,453 crore. It would be executed as jointly owned project by union Government and Telangana Government with external financial assistance.

To this effect, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao wrote a letter to union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri.

The Minister also appealed to the union Minister to include the Metro Phase II project in the ensuing union Government’s financial budget for the year 2023-24. In the letter, the MAUD Minister informed that Hyderabad Metro Phase I, covering 69 kms was successfully implemented and was fully operational.

“It is the world’s largest Metro rail project to be executed in the Public Private Partnership mode under Viability Gap Funding scheme of the union Government” Rama Rao said.

As the Hyderabad Metro Phase I project was getting overwhelming response from citizens and demand for extending the Metro services to other parts of the city, the State Government had roped in Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Metro Phase II.

Accordingly, it was proposed to execute the Metro Phase II project originating from BHEL and terminating at Lakdikapul, covering a length of 26 kms and equipped with 23 stations.

In addition to this corridor, extending the existing corridor 3 line from Nagole to LB Nagar covering five kms and equipped with four stations was also planned. The total cost of Metro Phase II project was estimated at Rs.8,453 crore.

The State Government has already sent the Metro Phase II DPR and other documents to the union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on October 27, 2022.

MAUD Minister also sought time from the union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri to meet in person and explain the project details.