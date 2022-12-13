Telangana govt responds faster: Vega Conveyors MD

Telangana was driven by vision, commitment and moving up the ladder faster as it was nimble footed, with all these factors have led us to expand in the State, he said.

12:05 AM, Wed - 14 December 22

Hyderabad: Irrespective of their size and operations, corporate companies hail Telangana’s industry-friendly policies and the support being extended by the State government. Speaking to Telangana Today, Daifuku’s Indian subsidiary Vega Conveyors and Automation Private Limited Managing Director Srinivas Garimella said it took just two weeks to complete all the formalities and approvals to announce the company expansion plans. That speaks volumes about the support extended by Telangana government, he said.

On the reasons for selecting Telangana again, he replied that it was a very progressive State. “We evaluated couple of options and looked at Karnataka, Gurgaon and other places. But Telangana won as we already have presence here,” said Srinivas Garimella.

Telangana was driven by vision, commitment and moving up the ladder faster as it was nimble footed. All these factors have led us to expand in Telangana, he said. “More importantly, the existing ecosystem and proactive governance, are other key factors. Whenever there are any issues, the government here responds faster and this helps us to pace up our operations” said Srinivas Garimella.

Explaining about Daifuku operations, he said companies manufacture products on a mass scale and put them in warehouses. “We completely automate warehouses operations and make the material handling lot easier and simpler,” he said. The automation products manufactured at Daifuku would cater to pan India requirements. Telangana gains through taxes generated and local people, especially youth get employment.

The intralogistics automation market will continue to grow rapidly and the company plans to employ 250 people initially. On full plant capacity utilisation, the number may move up to 800, he added. On suggestions to State government, he said manufacturing ecosystem needs to be more focused. “What Ameerpet did for IT industry in the State, something like that should happen for manufacturing sector here. Scaling up will not be a problem for managements unless there is skilled manpower,” said Srinivas Garimella.