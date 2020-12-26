Telangana govt taking all steps to curb child trafficking: Errabelli

The Minister along with other dignitaries unveiled a poster on anti-child trafficking at the R&B Guest House in Hanmakonda on Saturday

By | Published: 9:11 pm

Warangal Urban: State government is taking all steps to curb child trafficking and also working for the protection of women with full commitment, said Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao. He along with Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of the erstwhile Warangal district Chairperson Mandala Parashuramulu and National Youth Award recipient and part-time faculty member at Kakatiya University (KU) Dr Akulapally Madhu unveiled a poster on anti-child trafficking at the R&B Guest House in Hanmakonda here on Saturday.

The Abhyudaya Seva Samithi and Girls Advocacy Alliance have been campaigning against child trafficking. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that parents should enroll their children in SC, ST, BC and Minority Ashram (residential) schools set up by the Telangana state government.

“If you find unidentified persons wandering around, alert the concerned police station immediately,” he added. Errabelli also called upon the NGOs and other youth associations to join hands with the State government to curb child trafficking. “If any child is found to be in danger, they should contact the Child Helpline 1098,” Mandala Parashuramulu said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .