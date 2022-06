Telangana govt to restore Tulja Bhavani Temple stepwell

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:43 AM, Thu - 30 June 22

The stepwell at Tulja Bhavani Temple in Zaheerabad.

Hyderabad: Restoration of the stepwell at Tulja Bhavani Temple, Zaheerabad will be taken up, said Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar on Wednesday.

It is believed that Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj took blessings here before he set out for wars. Responding to a suggestion for restoration of the structure on Twitter from Kalpana Ramesh, a water warrior who heads The Rainwater Project, Arvind Kumar said he will restore it completely.