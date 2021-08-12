Telangana green cover wins accolades

Former Executive Director of UN Environment Programme Erik Solheim appreciated the initiative taken by Telangana govt to increase green cover

Hyderabad: The initiative taken by the State government to increase green cover in Telangana has won accolades from former Executive Director of UN Environment Programme and former Norway Environment Minister Erik Solheim.

Responding to a one-minute video uploaded by the Telangana Forest department Additional PCCF Mohan Chandra Pargaien, Erik tweeted: “Bravo Telangana! This Indian State is a global front runner increasing its tree cover. Telangana is also a leader establishing urban parks. The lush green Narsapur Urban Park near Hyderabad after rejuvenation of degraded forests.”

This Indian 🇮🇳 state is a global front runner increasing its tree cover. Telengana is also a leader establishing urban parks. The lush green Narsapur Urban Park near Hyderabad after rejuvenation of degraded forests.@pargaien pic.twitter.com/FBn6OUNz4D — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) August 11, 2021

The video uploaded on twitter has a panoramic view of Narsapur Urban Park after rejuvenation of degraded forests.

According to forest department officials, a total of 109 urban forest parks are being developed across the State. Of them, 59 fall under the purview of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). While 53 parks have already been completed, 52 are under various stages of progress.

Works pertaining to four more are yet to commence. Senior officials instructed the staff to complete the development of all urban forest parks in the State by March next year.

