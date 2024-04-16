Forest officials book two for hunting wild boar, consuming its meat in Gudur range

The Forest Range Officer and staff of Gudur range detected a steel binding wire weighing around 15 kg that was laid and connected to a electric line in the Ootla north beat of Gudur section.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 April 2024, 08:51 PM

Hyderabad: Forest officials booked a case against two offenders for hunting a wild boar through electrocution, besides cooking and consuming the meat at Ootla village of Gudur section.

On Saturday, the Forest Range Officer and staff of Gudur range detected a steel binding wire weighing around 15 kg that was laid and connected to a electric line in the Ootla north beat of Gudur section. Upon further investigation, it was found that two persons, including Lavudya Krishna and Sabavathu Danjya, both residents of Ootla, Mahabubabad had committed the offence.

After being apprehended, the accused confessed to the offence. They hunted one Wild Pig (Sus scrofa) through electrocution, besides cooking and consuming the meat. They were arrested on Monday and a case was registered under the Wildlife (Protection) Act by Ootla North Forest Beat Officer Ch. Sumalatha.

Special instructions have been issued to the field staff to continue the Catch the Trap drive and intensify search and screening for snares or traps while inspecting natural water sources and filling artificial water sources. This had helped a lot to apprehend culprits wherever any offences were being committed. This was also aiding in deterring the local people from resorting to hunting, said Chief Wildlife Warden MC Pargaein.