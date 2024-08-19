Telangana has become ATM for Congress party: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao said Telangana had become an ATM for the Congress party, with thousands of crores of rupees being shifted to Delhi. Stating that a lot of big scams were going on in the State, he said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy himself was involved in many of these scams.

While speaking to the media persons at his residence here on Monday, Rama Rao responded on the Karnataka Governor granting permission to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged MUDA scam. Stating that he was not fully aware of the situation in Karnataka, he felt that if there was any irregularity, it should be investigated. He suggested that the Chief Minister himself should come out clear by seeking an in-depth investigation.

However, bigger scams than the MUDA scam were going on in Telangana under the new Congress government, with the Chief Minister himself involved in many of them. “Telangana has become the ATM for the Congress Party. Thousands of crores are reaching Delhi from Telangana. We have seen that money from Karnataka is coming here (earlier during elections). I am not fully aware of the situation in Karnataka. But if there is something, then it should be investigated,” he added.