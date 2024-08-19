BRS opposes installation of Rajiv Gandhi’s statue opposite Telangana Secretariat

BRS working president KT Rama Rao said the decision to place Rajiv Gandhi's statue at the prominent location contradicted the original intention to honour Telangana Talli.

Hyderabad: The BRS strongly opposed the State government’s decision to install a statue of former Prime Minister, the late Rajiv Gandhi, at a location originally designated for the Telangana Talli statue opposite the Secretariat. Party working president KT Rama Rao stated that once the BRS returned to power, they would remove Rajiv Gandhi’s statue and install the Telangana Talli statue at the same location.

He also mentioned plans to rename the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport after a prominent Telangana icon, following the precedent set by other States, such as Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Airport and Bengaluru’s Kempegowda Airport.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday, Rama Rao said the decision to place Rajiv Gandhi’s statue at the prominent location contradicted the original intention to honour Telangana Talli. He urged Congress leaders to reconsider their plans. Former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had constructed the new Secretariat building due to inadequate fire safety provisions and other facilities in the old one. The Secretariat complex was also appropriately named after Dr BR Ambedkar, recognising his contribution to Article 3 of the Constitution, which facilitated the formation of Telangana. The Telangana Talli statue was to be positioned between the Secretariat and the Amara Jyothi memorial, built to honour the martyrs of Telangana.

Rama Rao said the Congress government was engaging in cheap politics, leaving the BRS with no choice but to respond. He pointed out that during the BRS’s 10-year rule, they refrained from renaming initiatives and organisations such as Rajiv Aarogyasri, Rajiv Rahadari State Highway, Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technology, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium at Uppal and Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. However, the Congress’s recent actions had now forced the BRS to reconsider its stance.

The BRS working president slammed the Congress for disregarding the sentiments of the people of Telangana by disrespecting Telangana Talli. The BRS would not tolerate such actions and would consider renaming all institutions named after Congress national leaders in Telangana if they return to power. “If Revanth Reddy wants to impress his boss Rahul Gandhi, he can place the statue of Rajiv Gandhi at Gandhi Bhavan or his own residence. Installing it opposite the State Secretariat in a location publicly announced for Telangana Talli is highly objectionable,” he said.

Responding to Minister D Anasuya alias Seethakka’s comments on crimes against women during the BRS rule, Rama Rao welcomed an in-depth investigation and appropriate action. He criticised the Congress for attempting to cover up its inefficiency in addressing the rising crime rate, especially in the absence of a dedicated Home Minister. Pointing out the recent incidents involving attacks on women, including a tribal woman in Kollapur and a Dalit woman in Shadnagar, he said neither the State government nor the State Women Commission responded until the BRS intervened.