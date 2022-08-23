Telangana has records 376 new Covid infections on Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:13 PM, Tue - 23 August 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Telangana has recorded 376 new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday out of which 164 positive cases were from areas under GHMC and 33 from Rangareddy district.

A total of 406 persons recovered on Tuesday, taking the overall number of recoveries to 8, 25, 762 while the number of active Covid-19 cases across the State was 2, 722.

On Tuesday, authorities conducted 26, 558 Covid tests out of which results of 666 samples are yet to arrive. So far, 3, 72, 28, 279 Covid tests have been conducted in Telangana.