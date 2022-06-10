Telangana HC dismisses commercial court appeal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:59 PM, Fri - 10 June 22

Hyderabad: A two judge panel of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili on Friday dismissed a commercial court appeal at the instance of the Government of Tanzania. The appeal was filed by the realtor company, Progressivehigleig Joint Venture challenging an order made by a commercial court at the City Civil Court in Hyderabad. Earlier, the commercial court which granted the injunction under the Arbitration Act, vacated the same.

Aggrieved by the same, the joint venture company which was a successful bidder to a public notification inviting tenders to construction activities in Tanzania, filed the present appeal. Rajvender Singh, appearing for the Tanzania National Roads Agency successfully pointed out that the party had failed before the High Court of Tanzania and indulged in forum shopping by moving to the commercial court. The panel also took note of the fact that arbitral proceedings have already concluded and only the award is to be passed. The panel dismissed the appeal against the Corporation Bank and the Tanzania National Roads Agency.

SHRC order suspended

The same panel suspended an order of the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) directing the survey of land in Medak District. The panel heard a PIL filed by V.V. Lakshminarasimha Raju and three others. The petitioner challenged the order of the SHRC issued on May 1 on the ground that it has no jurisdiction to order a survey of land. The SHRC at the instance of C.H. Satyanarayana of Medak had ordered the said survey.

HC for action

The said panel directed the state government to take action against concerned officers who are responsible for the death and selling of many children in Sishu Gruhas maintained by state government. The PIL filed by Balala Hakkula Sangam. The petitioner contended that the state government was not taking any actions against the concerned officers who are responsible for the death and selling of children which is against the Child Development Services/ integrated Child Protection Scheme. The panel directed the Women Development and Child Welfare Department of the State to register criminal cases and conduct detailed enquiry into the affairs of Sishu Gruhas in the entire state of Telangana.