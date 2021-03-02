Telangana HC issues directive on land tribunal cases

Court directed the State government to file the number of cases transferred, disposed and pending before the newly-constituted Special Land Administrative Tribunal

By | Published: 11:59 pm

Hyderabad: A two-judge Bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy on Tuesday directed the State government to file the number of cases transferred, disposed and pending before the newly-constituted Special Land Administrative Tribunal.

State Advocate General BS Prasad informed the court that since the Special Tribunal was mandated all pending cases were disposed off, as expeditiously as possible. Hearing the same, the court enquired if the parties were even heard properly and if their grievance were addressed. The court held that reasonable time will be given to the government to provide the data in a tabulated form before the next hearing. Further, the panel directed the Tribunal to give the parties a notice before hearing. The matter has been adjourned to March 16.

Bail granted

Justice Sridevi of the Telangana High Court granted bail to Aditya Tripathi related to tampering of e-tenders in Madhya Pradesh by officials. According to the Enforcement Directorate, the accused were recipients of proceeds of profit through illegal means. Counsels for the accused pointed out that the tenders themselves were cancelled and therefore there were no profits.

The cases for the charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act must relate to the parent offence, they argued. Appearing for Aditya Tripathi, they pointed out that they were in police custody for ten days and had been in judicial custody for 40 days. The counsel appearing for Madhya Pradesh cadre pointed out that his client is a respectable person and participated in the sensory and should not be arrested. The judge heard MSN Raju Additional Solicitor General and enlarged the petitioners on bail.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .