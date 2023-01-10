Telangana HC quashes CAT order on Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar

The CAT order dated March 29, 2016 allocating Somesh Kumar, currently the Telangana Chief Secretary was quashed on Monday by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Bhuyan and Justice S Nanda.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:54 AM, Tue - 10 January 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan has allowed a writ petition filed by the Centre’s Department of Personnel and Training challenging the Central Administrative Tribunal-Hyderabad order allocating senior IAS officer Somesh Kumar to Telangana in 2016.

The counsel for Somesh Kumar has made a request to keep the order in abeyance for a couple of days so that an appeal can be prefered.