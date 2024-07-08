Telangana HC refuses to strike off charges against industrialist Nimmagadda Prasad

The CBI alleged that Nimmagadda Prasad, who is arrayed as Accused No. 3, played a key role in the corruption of several crores among other allegations.

Published Date - 8 July 2024

Telangana High Court

By Legal Correspondent

Hyderabad: ⁠The Telangana High Court on Monday refused to strike off the charges against industrialist Nimmagadda Prasad, Matrix Laboratories founder and film producer while dealing with a case pertaining to “Vadrevu Nizampatnam Industrial Corridor (VANPIC)”. Justice K Lakshman dealt with the quash petition filed in the year 2021. It may be recalled that approximately 12 to 13 thousand acres of land at Guntur District was allotted by the then AP Government for the purpose of VANPIC project. The CBI alleged that Nimmagadda Prasad, who is arrayed as Accused No. 3, played a key role in the corruption of several crores among other allegations. The counsel for petitioner sought for the removal of petitioner’s name from the chargesheet arguing that allegations against him were baseless. The judge dismissed the quash petition and gave liberty to the petitioner to file discharge petitions before the CBI Court at Nampally. The detailed order of the court is yet awaited.

⁠ ⁠A Two Judge Bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti on Monday directed notices to Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change, Forest Department Hyderabad, District Forest Officer, Director of Mines and Geology, Telangana State Pollution Control Board, M/s Sagar Cements Limited, M/s NCL Industries Limited and others in a Public Interest Litigation case. The case pertains to illegal mining activity which is being carried out by the Sagar Cement and NCL industries on the land that was not leased to them. One, K. Venkata Reddy, a practising Advocate filed this PIL challenging the inaction of the respondent authorities in conducting thorough enquiry with regard to illegal mining operations conducted by said Company. It is the case of the petitioners that the Company in collusion with the forest, revenue and Mines and Geology officials causing huge loss to public exchequer. Despite several representations to stop the illegal mining the authorities have turned a blind eye and the Company was able to carry out illegal mining, petitioner said. The petitioner also sought directions to cancel the mining lease granted in favour of Sagar Cement and NCL Industries and further recover the entire loss caused to the Government. The bench directed notices and adjourned the matter for response of the said authorities.

Justice Juvadi Sridevi of Telangana High court on Monday gave relief to a 71-year-old, Agriculturist/Farmer by granting bail in a criminal case, wherein he was charged for allegations of cultivating ganja plants. The judge was dealing with a criminal petition filed by Shankar, seeking bail in a 2011 criminal case against him before Prohibition and Excise Station, Narayankhed. The allegation against the petitioner is that he was found cultivating “58,467 Ganja plants” in one acre of land. The counsel for the petitioner contended that a false case has been registered against him and the land in question does not belong to the petitioner. The present case was registered on 18.11.2011, but he was not arrested till his surrender before the Police on 27.05.2024, the counsel pointed. On the other hand, Additional Public prosecutor opposed the contentions stating that petitioner was found cultivating large number of ganja plants, he cannot be granted bail at this stage. After considering the said contentions, the court observed that since many years have passed from the date of occurrence of offence, it is a fit case for grant of bail. The court also considered that fact the petitioner was not arrested until he surrendered himself. The court accordingly granted bail on the condition of executing a personal bond for Rs.20,000/- with two sureties.