Telangana HC reserves order on bid for pavement works on ORR

Hyderabad: Justice Abhishek Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday reserved his orders in a case pertaining to a bid to lay the pavement on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) between Gachibowli and Shamshabad.

The petitioner, VKA constructions, filed the present petition as the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) failed to consider their representation to extend the time for them to submit documents including their experience certificate for the technical bid.

The petitioner had averred that they were unable to procure the required documents from authorities as the officials in charge of providing the same were on election duty for the MLC elections held in March 2021.

An interim order was passed on March 16 to permit the petitioners to furnish copies of their experience certificate even though the deadline for the technical bid had expired. The counsel for the petitioner submitted that the petitioner complied with the interim order and the experience certificate was submitted by them to the HMDA.

