Telangana HC discontent over progress of Y S Jagan’s disproportionate assets case

The special division bench comprising of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice T Vinod Kumar noted there was a little progress compared to the previous date of hearing.

Published Date - 23 July 2024, 09:14 PM

Legal

By Legal Correspondent

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday was not completely happy with the progress in the trial proceedings with regard to disproportionate assets case of former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy before the Principal Special Judge for CBI Cases at Hyderabad.

The special bench was convened in the second half of the day for examining this matter. The bench was dealing with a public interest litigation case filed by Chegondi Venkata Harirama Jogaiah, Senior member of Janasena Party, seeking directions to CBI to conclude the trial of criminal cases pending against the former CM, before CBI court on day-to-day basis and to conclude the same before 2024 general elections.

On the earlier occasion, it was informed to the court that 20 CBI and ED cases are pending, in which 129 discharge petitions were filed by YS. Jagan, Vijay Sai Reddy and other accused.

Today, the Court observed that summons have been served on 11 accused and on 9 witnesses in the matters pending before the CBI Court.

The bench reiterated its direction to Special Court for CBI cases to take up the pending cases against YS Jagan on day-to-day basis, by observing that there was no progress made neither with regard to the examination of the accused/complainant nor in the pronouncement of orders.

The bench adjourned the matter to August 20 for further hearing.

A Two-Judge bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti on Tuesday directed notices to current Mayor of Hyderabad Gadwal VijayLakshmi, Chief Commissioner of Land Administration, State, Collector Hyderabad district and others in a matter pertaining to issuance of GO 56 on May 23,2023 by regularising land in Banjara Hills for very meagre market value of the 1993&1998.

The division bench was dealing with a PIL filed by Gadeela Raghuveer Reddy RTI activist, challenging GO 56 which is in contravention of the policy for regularisation framed vide G.O.Ms.No.59 dated 30.12.2014.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that the Mayor and other unofficial respondents have regularised the Land situated at Banjara Hills highhandedly. The counsel pointed out that the private parties have not followed the procedure by approaching the Tahasildhar as contemplated in the GO 59.

Unofficial Respondents have made representations before ministry of finance and got the GO issued in their favour for illegally regularising the lands as per the market value in the year 1993& 1998 respectively.

The lands under consideration were regularised at very basic market value in favour of Smt Vijaya Laxmi Gadwal and two other private parties around 425 Sq yds was regularised on payment of basic value of Rs 350/ per Sq yd and other land ad-measuring 1161 Sq yds was regularised on payment of Rs 2500/ per Sq yd as per market value of 1993&1998, the counsel said. Whereas the existing market value is 60,500/- per square yard, thereby, creating loss to the tune of 9.25 Crores to the State exchequer, he added.

The court by considering the said submissions admitted the matter and issued notices to the respondent authorities.

A two-judge bench of Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti on Tuesday directed Home Department to file counter in a sensational case relating to illegal phone tapping.

The Court was hearing a Suo moto PIL taken up based on an article published in an English daily Hyderabad City addition newspaper on May 29 under the caption “HC judge’s mob. tapped: Ex-ASP”. The article brought to light serious allegations on various politicians.

It may be recalled that the court observed that it is a matter of National Security and great concern.

Today, the Additional Advocate General Imran Khan sought time to file counter. Accordingly, the bench adjourned the matter to August 20 for further hearing.