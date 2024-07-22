Telangana High Court summons HMDA Commissioner

Published Date - 22 July 2024

By Legal Correspondent

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday summoned the HMDA Commissioner to appear virtually to inform the court if the HMDA had complied with the court order in notifying the buffer zone for all existing water bodies in the limits of HMDA.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Anil Kumar observed that “nearly after lapse of one year, till today, the order passed on July 27, 2023 has not been complied with”. As the parties on the either side were also unable to confirm the compliance, the court sought the Commissioner’s presence to explain the same. The bench was dealing with a PIL filed by Human Rights and Consumer Protection Cell Trust who challenged illegal and unauthorized constructions by the National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management in the FTL buffer zone of water body Rammamma Kunta Lake. On an earlier occasion, the bench had pointed out that no construction can be carried out in the buffer zone of a waterbody. Petitioner also placed reliance on the cadastral map of the lake to show that a portion of the building protrudes into the buffer zone of the lake. Concerns were also raised about the loss to public exchequer in the event of permitting further construction. The bench accordingly directed the lake protection committee to notify the buffer zone for all existing water bodies in the limits of HMDA, at the first instance. As no such effort made was brought to the notice of the court, the Commissioner was summoned to appear before court on July 24.

High Court appoints amicus curiae for law admissions

A High Court bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Anil Kumar on Monday appointed Senior Counsel P. Sri Raghu Ram as amicus curiae in the public interest litigation case filed seeking directions for timely admissions into law courses LLB and LLM starting from the academic year 2024-2025. Petitioner, A Bhaskar Reddy, a practising advocate had complained about delay in the admission process to LLB and LLM courses in the State of Telangana. As directed by the court on the previous occasion to apprise the court with regard to the date of counselling for admission to law courses, the Additional Advocate General informed court that the State was proposing to conduct the counselling tentatively on August 5. The Bar Council of India (BCI) contended that recognition to certain colleges was due from the UGC and further told the court that UGC was not made a party to the case by the petitioner. The bench appointed the amicus curiae to examine the issue and posted the matter to July 24 for further hearing.

High Court issues notices to State Health department on negligence of hospitals

A High Court bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Anil Kumaron Monday directed notices to the State Health Medical and Family Welfare Department, Director of Medical Education, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare and others in a matter pertaining to constant negligence of government hospitals across the State. The division bench was dealing with a Public Interest Litigation filed by K. Akhil Sri Guru Teja, representative of a Charitable trust addressing the grievance in not providing the adequate facilities and not filling up the posts of Medical and Para Medical staff in Government Hospitals in the State. The petitioner emphasized on the State’s noncompliance of an Apex court judgement wherein guidelines were prescribed. The petitioner also contended that Indian Public Health Standards 2022, were not complied by the government. The State failed in establishing the District Hospitals, Community Health Centers(CHC), Primary Health Centers (PHC) and other government hospitals across the state, the petitioner pointed out. Further the petitioners sought directions to State for providing adequate facilities, for filling up vacancies of Medical and Para Medical staff in the government hospitals. The court issued notices to the concerned departments for their response and adjourned the case.