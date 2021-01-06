Telangana HC stays Hyderabad Cricket Association league matches

According to the interim direction from Justice Kodanda Ram, after the merger of Andhra Bank with the Union Bank, the team had requested the HCA to continue to play in the local leagues.

Hyderabad: In what could be a setback to Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), Telangana High Court stayed all further league matches till the association allowed the Union Bank of India to participate in the three-day league tournament.

According to the interim direction from Justice Kodanda Ram, after the merger of Andhra Bank with the Union Bank, the team had requested the HCA to continue to play in the local leagues. But the association refused to allow the team’s participation forcing the bank and players to seek legal help.

This was after the High Court had initially allowed the Union Bank to play in the leagues in the first judgement. The HCA dilly-dallied for a few days with president Mohd Azharuddin saying that he will seek legal help in this issue.

A week later, secretary R Vijayanand sent a letter to joint secretary Naresh Sharma, who is in charge of the leagues, to allow the Union Bank to play in the league. Based on that letter, the Union Bank were asked to register the players’ names in the on-going three-league. But in a sudden volte-face, secretary Vijayanand reversed his decision and asked the joint secretary to wait for a few more days before allowing the team to play in the league. The Union Bank went back to the Court on HCA’s refusal to play them in the league.

The latest development would force HCA to follow the court order. However, according to HCA sources, the fourth round of the leagues will continue on Wednesday till they get the High Court orders officially.

