HCA allows Union Bank to play in league

Hyderabad: In what could be a big victory for erstwhile Andhra Bank players, the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has allowed the Union Bank of India to play in A-1 3-day A-Division cricket league match. The team was initially not given permission by the association because Andhra Bank had merged into Union Bank and the latter had lost its affiliation.

However, the players got an interim order from the High Court. Based on the order, HCA secretary R Vijayanand has directed the league committee to allow Union Bank to play in the leagues. According to the letter, the team of UBI participation in subsequent events shall be subject to the final pronouncement of the court.

According to joint secretary Naresh Sharma, who is in-charge of the league committee, he asked the Union Bank to register their players on Monday. “Since they have a few Ranji players in their squad, they will play in Group A which will now have 11 teams,’’ he said.

Andhra Bank had a rich history in HCA history but after their merger with Union Bank there were question marks on their continuity in the association. Although Union Bank had its affiliation in HCA, it was transferred as private club, Unique, in 2000 before it changed its hands. Now with the court verdict, there will be relief for Andhra Bank players.

