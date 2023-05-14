Telangana: HDFC bank to spend Rs 7 crore in Bhupalpally district under CSR

The programme is aimed at improving the standard of living of residents in 19 villages in Bhupalpally

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:11 PM, Sun - 14 May 23

Bhupalpally: Under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, the HDFC Bank is investing a total of Rs 8 crore, including Rs 7 crore this year, for development projects in the remote parts of the district. The programme was aimed at improving the standard of living of residents in 19 villages. Minister Satyavathi Rathod launched the comprehensive rural development initiative at Kamalapur village here on Sunday.

The Minister praised HDFC Bank’s efforts and highlighted that the bank had set up digital classrooms in schools at a cost of Rs 1 crore last year and is now spending another Rs 7 crore this year to develop them in 19 villages under comprehensive rural development. She also inaugurated a digital classroom in a local school and a Sakhi Centre building in Bhupalpally town. The Sakhi Centre is a government initiative to address women’s issues, and the one in Bhupalpally was built at a cost of Rs 66 lakh. In addition to this, she also launched an ambulance service, launched at a cost of Rs 25 lakh, and urged officials to utilize it to provide better medical services to the poor people.

