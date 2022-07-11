Telangana: Health staff put on high alert

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:45 PM, Mon - 11 July 22

Hyderabad: The Health Department has been put on high alert following widespread rains in Telangana and all the health care workers have been directed to be available round-the-clock to meet any kind of medical emergencies.

Anticipating a significant rise in seasonal diseases, especially water and vector-borne ailments due to the incessant rains, Health Minister T Harish Rao on Monday directed the entire health wing to be on alert and be ready to quickly deploy rapid response teams, wherever it is necessary and provide emergency medical services to the rain-affected population.

At a review meeting with medical officers, superintendents and heads of various health departments, Harish conducted an overall assessment of the preparedness of the health wing in providing medical services during heavy rains.

He also alerted people of the State to take precautions, as the ongoing rains could trigger seasonal ailments. “The Health Department should be able to efficiently handle any kind of emergency situation arising due to the present circumstances. Every government health care worker must be on alert and prepared to handle rise in cases of dengue, chikungunya, malaria, diarrhoea and other related water-borne ailments. From sub-centres to district hospitals, all the health care facilities must be prepared to quickly roll-out health care services,” Harish Rao said.

Focus on remote areas

As part of the preparedness, he directed officials to lay special focus on remote locations across Telangana, which were hard to access even for 108 emergency vehicles. “Due to flooding, there will be situations where it will be difficult to access certain regions. Special focus should be given to such areas so that emergency health care facilities for pregnant women and senior citizens can be provided at the right time,” he said.

A detailed review of the preparedness of health care facilities falling under Director of Medical Education (DME) was also taken up by the Minister. Rao also directed them to ensure salaries and stipends were released on time. “To ensure salaries and stipends are released at the right time, there is a need to ensure that medical bills are submitted on time,” he said.

Under Aarogyasri health insurance scheme, the Health Minister directed officials to increase the number of procedures, surgeries and deliveries across various government departments including cardiology, orthopedic, general surgery etc. “We are ensuring that poor patients visiting government hospitals have access to 843 different varieties of medicines. Earlier, there were 720 different drug formulations, which were recently enhanced to 843. All the government doctors in the OPs will have access to the list of medicines that are available,” the Minister said.