Telangana High Court directs TSSPDCL to clear payments

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy on Friday expressed displeasure at the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company (TSSPDCL) over delay in payments to Axis Clinicals Limited. The panel questioned why payments were due for five years and said, “It may be a small amount to you but not for the other side”. Standing Counsel Vinod Reddy sought three more months time to clear the payments. The panel also pointed out that the open-access request made to the distribution company was not acted upon and directed immediate action. The panel granted six weeks time to the company and adjourned the case to April 30.

Notice to actor Sravani’s mother

Justice Laxman of the Telangana High Court on Friday issued notice to late actor Sravani’s mother K Paparatnam. The judge was dealing with a petition filed by Ashok Reddy, a producer. In the petition, Reddy urged the court to quash the criminal case filed against him for the abetment of suicide of the actor. It may be recalled that the actor committed suicide in September 2020. The police arrested Sai Krishna Reddy, Devraj Reddy and Ashok Reddy for allegedly harassing the actor. Senior Counsel D Prakash Reddy, appearing on behalf of Ashok Reddy, stated that there were no specific acts or references to the producer for implicating the petitioner in the case. The judge adjourned the case for the response of the complainant.

HC directs notice to YouTube

Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavali of the Telangana High Court on Friday directed notice to YouTube in a case pertaining to mis-utilisation of Q News YouTube channel by C Naveen, also known as Teenmaar Mallanna. Rama Rao, a practicing advocate, complained that the Q News channel was spreading false propaganda against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Though representations were given to the Telangana DGP, Central Government authorities and YouTube no action was initiated till now, the petitioner complained. The judge adjourned the case for the response of the authorities.