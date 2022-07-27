Telangana High Court dismisses petition to quash criminal case

Published Date - 08:05 PM, Wed - 27 July 22

Hyderabad: Justice J. Chillakur Sumalatha of the Telangana High Court dismissed a petition to quash a criminal case under the Prevention of Immoral Traffic Act. The Petitioner A. Ramesh is accused of offences under the provisions of Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and for exploitation of a trafficked person under the IPC. According to the police, they raided an area in Ramanthapur on credible information that a brothel was being run in the premises. Counsel for Petitioner argued that a ‘Customer’ cannot be implicated and also that no offences are made out under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. In her order the judge opined that police shall investigate the matter at this stage and prima facie the offence is made out against the person who runs the brothel, the mediator and the customer and thus it didn’t warrant interference Under Section 482 of Code of Criminal Procedure Code.

Patanjali drugs

The same Judge ordered notice to Drug Inspector, Medak to respond to a petition as to whether the sale of certain ayurvedic medicines can attract the penal provisions of the Drug and Cosmetics Act. The Judge was dealing with a petition pertaining to Divya Pharmacy of Haridwar questioning the legality of criminal case filed against Divya Yoga Mandir Trust for the sale of two of its products dealing with Gynecological issues and Vitiligo. It is printed out that the punitive section arose only when the promise was one of diagnosis, cure, mitigation, treatment or prevention. The petitioner works under Pantanjali Yogapeeta Trust and has a license for manufacture of both products. Senior Counsel L. Ravichander pointed out that the manufacturing labels do not claim that the formulations are for the treatment but only says that they are useful. He pointed out that such a advertisement is not prohibited under the law therefore case must be quashed. Judge granted one week time to prosecution to respond.

Jubilee Hills minor rape case

Justice K. Surender of the Telangana High Court granted bail to one of the juveniles in the Jubilee Hills minor rape case. The child in conflict with law is the son of Bahadurpura MLA Mohammad Mozam Khan. The Counsel for the petitioner contended that the petitioner along with four other juveniles has been in judicial custody for more than 48 days. She further contended that the other four juveniles have been granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Borad on July 26. The case pertained to an alleged rape of a minor girl in Jubilee Hills area. The other accused Saduddin Malik , who is the only major accused in the case remains in jail as his bail application by rejected by the Nampally metropolitan magistrate court. The juveniles along with one accused face charges for gang rape, causing injuries, kidnapping and other sections of Information Technology Act for circulating the pictures and videos of the incident.