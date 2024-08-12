Telangana High Court hears plea on Telugu proficiency for junior civil judges

Mohd Shujath Hussain contested that the rule confining the requirement only to Telugu and translation from English Language to Telugu Language and vice versa in written examination as arbitrary.

Hyderabad: A two-judge bench comprising Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao of Telangana High Court on Monday heard a writ plea which challenged the requirement of Telugu proficiency as a condition for qualification to the post of a Junior Civil Judge. Mohd Shujath Hussain contested that the rule confining the requirement only to Telugu and translation from English Language to Telugu Language and vice versa in written examination as arbitrary.

The petitioner further sought directions to include Urdu as an optional language. The petitioner also challenged Rule 5.3 and 7(i) of the Telangana State Judicial (Service and Cadre) Rules, 2023, and the recruitment notification dated 10.04.2024 seeking directions to seta-side the said notifications. Senior counsel V Raghunath, appearing for petitioner contended that Clause 6 and clause 8 of the notification mandates candidates to be able to read and write Telugu language and a paper in Written examination carrying 100 marks as being discriminatory and violative of the Constitution. Not providing for the option of opting for Urdu as a medium curtails the rights of the petitioners, the counsel said. He further pointed that Urdu was recognized as a second official language in Telangana under Telangana Official Languages Act, 1966 amended in 2017. Thus the insistence on Telugu proficiency is unfair to Urdu-speaking candidates. Urdu is a significant part of Telangana’s cultural heritage, and many students from the old city may not be proficient in Telugu, he said. Senior Counsel Harendra Pershad, representing on behalf of High Court contended that the petitioner is already qualified in the prelims and is not deprived to appear in the mains. Speaking for the bench Justice Sujoy Paul commented every state relies heavily on its regional language, particularly in the functioning of trial courts. However, citing that response from the State was mandatory, the court directed the respondents to file the counter within three weeks and posted the matter to September 9. The court also granted liberty to petitioner to file an interim application if needed.

BMW crash case: High Court hears plea for bail relaxation for former MLA’s son

Justice Juvvadi Sridevi of the Telangana High Court on Monday took on file a criminal petition which sought relaxation of bail conditions to Mohammed Raheel Aamir, the son of a former Bodhan BRS MLA Mohammed Shakil Aamir. The relaxation was sought for 55 days for travelling to Dubai to write exams. It may be recalled that a F.I.R was registered against Sahil and his accomplices for allegedly crashing his BMW car into the barricades of Praja Bhavan in the early hours of December 24, 2023 and later he was granted conditional bail by the trial court. Senior counsel Vedula Venkata Ramana appearing for the petitioner submitted that Raheel needs to travel for his exams and should be allowed to leave the country temporarily. The public prosecutor opposed the contention, expressing concerns about the risk of absconding. He pointed that the petitioner had twice failed to appear for the Test Identification Parade (TIP) as summoned by the trial court, and argued that petitioner has violated of the bail conditions. The PP brought to the notice of court that a bail cancellation application was filed in that regard, and notices have been served. The senior counsel Venkata Ramana, contended that the petitioner missed the TIP due to unforeseen circumstances and was summoned second time on a holiday, and said that there was no intentional disobedience. The counsel also pointed out that since the bail cancellation is still pending, the bail remains in effect, and the petitioner should be allowed to attend his exams in Dubai. After considering the said submissions the Judge wanted to know the details of scheduled exams in Dubai and university details if any. For want of said information the Judge has posted the matter to Tuesday.

High Court issues notices on non-implementation of mid-day meals

A Two-Judge bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Sreenivas Rao of the Telangana High Court on Monday ordered notices to Ministry of Women and Child Development, the Commissioner and Director of School Education, The Commissioner of Food Safety for TS, Narayana schools, Chaitanya school and others. The division bench was dealing with a PIL alleging non-implementation of midday meals (PM Poshan) in governments schools till 8th class. Further non implementation of Integrated Child Development Service Scheme (ICDS) for all eligible women and child in the state is also pointed out. K. Akhil Sri Guru Teja, a social worker filed PIL challenging the inaction of state in non-implementing a government order and a Memo issued on August 31, 2023 with regard to recognizing and controlling private unaided schools. Prabhakar Chikudu representing petitioner submitted that state failed in implementing Rule 20 of the Rules 1994 which prescribes for submission of annual administration report by the educational agency for every financial year by the 30th September at the latest. Such report shall be supported by the audited statement of accounts of the school duly audited by Chartered Accountant, he added. The petitioner sought directions to test the quality of nutritional standards as per schedule II of The National Food Security Act, 2013 of food served in Midday- Meals (PM Poshan) and Intergraded Child Development Service (ICDS) scheme as per Mid-Day Meal Rules, 2015. The bench considering the said submissions directed notices to respondents and adjourned the matter for further response of the concerned respondents.

High Court hears PIL on Warangal’s Shyamala Cheruvu

A Two-Judge bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Sreenivas Rao of the Telangana High Court on Monday ordered notices to District Collector, The Revenue Divisional Officer, Executive Engineer Irrigation Department and other authorities of Hanumakonda District in a PIL challenging the illegal constructions within FTL limits and buffer zone of Shyamala Cheruvu (Tank) at Bheemaram Village, Warangal District. Shyamala Cheruvu Tank situated in at Bheemaram Village covers an extent of 6722 Acres. The division bench was dealing with a PIL filed by Papula Ramesh, challenging the inaction of respondent authorities in considering their representations made addressing the illegal constructions carried out in the FTL limits and buffer zones in the said land. The petitioner also alleged that the Joint Survey Report conducted by the revenue and the irrigation department was illegal. The PIL sought directions forthwith to remove the constructions in FTL and Buffer Zone in the said extents of land. The bench by considering the said submissions directed notices and adjourned the matter for further adjudication.