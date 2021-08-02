Telangana High Court interdicts GHMC’s demolition notice

The judge was dealing with a writ petition filed by K Sudha Rani, who challenged a demolition notice issued by the civic authorities for the demolition of her premises at Engineers Colony, Karmanghat

Hyderabad: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Monday interdicted a demolition notice issued by the GHMC on seeing that the required notice was reduced to an empty formality.

The judge was dealing with a writ petition filed by K Sudha Rani, who challenged a demolition notice issued by the civic authorities for the demolition of her premises at Engineers Colony, Karmanghat, without giving her any time to reply. The petitioner contended that the notice was issued on Friday, and the demolition was carried out the very next day high handedly.

The Standing Counsel for Municipality alleged that the entire layout was approved by the HUDA and that the petitioner made illegal construction in setbacks. The judge directed the GHMC authorities not to interfere in the petitioner’s property and posted the matter to August 17. He further directed the petitioner not to take up any construction till then.

Civic authorities, R&B Dept at receiving end

The civic authorities and the R&B Department were at the receiving end before the same judge when a petitioner complained that the officials were proceeding with road widening without even properly taking the road measurements.

Justice K Lakshman directed the R&B Superintendent Engineer, Pedapalli district, to file an action-taken report on the representation filed by Mohd Sirajuddin and others who filed the present writ petition questioning the action of the municipal authorities and the R&B Department in taking up road expansion works at Kunaram X roads, Peddapally town.

The petitioners contended that the civic authorities did not even take measurements for equal expansion of road on both sides by taking into consideration the centre of the existing municipal road. The expansion was done disproportionately due to which the petitioners shops lying on one side of the road got affected which the shops on the other side of the road which made encroachments benefitted from the same. The court will hear the matter on 6th of August.

Re-postmortem on Mariyamma’s body

A two-judge panel comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy on Monday called for the re-postmortem of Mariyamma who died in judicial custody. The panel also took note of the judicial enquiry being held by Judicial First Class Magistrate. It was dealing with a PIL filed by Peoples Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) seeking steps against the incident of the lockup death which occurred on June 18. The panel also directed Advocate General BS Prasad to file a report on the status of the judicial enquiry.

The AG submitted that the issue was viewed seriously and the body was exhumed for re-postmortem. He also stated Rs 15 lakh was paid to the son of the deceased apart from giving him a job. The matter will be heard on September 15.

