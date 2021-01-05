Telangana High Court orders notices to cement firm

The petitioners also contended that they were not heard by the State Human Rights Commission.

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 1:45 am

Hyderabad: A two-judge Bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy on Monday ordered notices to M/s Mancherial Cement Company Pvt Limited and another in a writ plea filed by the M/s. Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana and two others for not paying up the electricity charges of about Rs 10 crore. The petitioners contended that M/s Mancherial Cement Company Pvt Limited approached the State Human Rights Commission and obtained an order which is being challenged in the writ petition. The petitioners also contended that they were not heard by the State Human Rights Commission.

Regularising illegal constructions: Hearing postponed

The same Bench on Monday posted a public interest writ petition filed by Forum For Good Governance for hearing on January 20. The PIL was filed challenging the cutoff date for regularising the illegal constructions made within the territorial jurisdiction of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation by way of an amendment to Section 455 AA of the GHMC Act 1955 vide Section 11 of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Amendment Act 2016. The State Advocate General BS Prasad informed the court that a counter has been in the PIL as per the directions of the court and that the same can be heard and decided finally.

Land acquisition challenged

Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the Executive Engineer, Irrigation and Command Area Development Kaleshwaram Project Construction to file a counter in a writ petition filed by Dakannagari Karuna challenging the acquisition of her land in Medak District and then not putting the same to use for the purpose it was acquired. The petitioner also contended that she was ready to deposit the amount that was awarded to her towards compensation. She asked for return of her land that was acquired. Special Government Pleader Andapalli Sanjeev Kumar argued that the land was being put to beneficial use for the purpose it was acquired contrary to what was being stated by the petitioner. The court will continue to hear the matter on January 20.

HC refuses to suspend SCR’s circular

Justice Challa Kodanda Ram of the Telangana High Court on Monday refused to suspend a circular issued by the South Central Railway extending certain monetary concessions to office bearers of its recognised union. The court was hearing a writ petition filed by All India OBC Railway Employee Federation. The plea to suspend multiple notifications did not find favour with the court. The petitioners challenged the alleged action of interfering in the internal administration that is the election of the petitioner union and its affiliated association.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .