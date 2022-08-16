Telangana High Court refuses to intervene in GO 111 issue

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:47 PM, Tue - 16 August 22

Hyderabad: A two Judge Panel of Telangana High Court consisting of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C V Bhasker Reddy on Tuesday refused to make any interim order in a PIL challenging the government order for altering its stance on GO 111. The government issued GO 69 seeking to remove restrictions imposed under another government order prohibiting various development with the radius of Himayatsagar and Osmansagar lakes. The petitioner sought a direction to keep the altered government order in abeyance. Additional Advocate General Ramchander appearing for the state government submitted that similar question is raised in another and is pending. The panel directed the state government to file the counter in the present matter and directed the matter to be posted along with the other PIL and adjourned the matter to August 26.

ED attachment order stayed

The same panel stayed the attachment order passed by the Enforcement Directorate in a writ filed by Abhilash Thomas, co-founder of Indus Viva Health Sciences. The petitioner questioned challenged the legality and validity of the attachment proceeding before Adjudicating Authority and show cause notice issued the authorities under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The petitioner contended that provisional attachment order passed under PMLA was passed beyond the period of 180 days as contemplated under the Act . He pointed out that the present adjudicating authority comprised of only chairman who is not a judicial member. He argued that the law required that the Adjudicating Authority must necessarily comprise of more than one member and one member should be judicial member as the proceeding before him is penal in nature. The panel while ordering notice granted interim stay.

CESS electoral rolls issue

The same panel required the State government to permitted to inform it how much time they will take to prepare electoral rolls of The Cooperative Electric Supply Society to hold the election to the said Society. It however permitted the state Government to prepare an electoral role of the Co-operative Electric Supply Society pending further orders . The panel was dealing with a writ petition challenging the constitutional validity of a government proceeding as being contrary to the spirit of the Telangana Cooperative Societies Act, 1964. A Kankaiah the petitioner contended that while the Cooperative Societies Act certainly empowers the State Government under Section 32(7) to appoint an officer, in case the Managing Committee is defunct or in other contingencies, initially for a period of one year which can extend upto a period of three years, it cannot appoint another fresh committee once it has exercised the said power.