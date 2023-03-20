Telangana: Human Rights activist and advocate dies in road accident

Senior advocate and human rights activist Chakravarthi had worked as a junior advocate to noted civil rights activist and advocate Late Balagopal.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:59 PM, Mon - 20 March 23

Yadadri-Bhongir: A senior advocate and human rights activist Chakravarthi died on the spot when he was run over by an RTC bus near Dandumalkapuram village of Choutupall mandal late on Sunday night, police said.

Chakravarti was run over by the bus as he got off his car, perhaps to attend a nature’s call, police said. He pulled over to the road side, got off and the bus travelling in the same direction ran over him, police said quoting the driver’s version. He died on the spot.

The incident took place at 10.35 pm and the TSRTC bus belonged to Suryapet. Chakravarthi had worked as a junior advocate to noted civil rights activist and advocate Late Balagopal. He was residing in Banjara Hills at Hyderabad. He pleaded several human rights cases in the court.

Investigation is in progress.