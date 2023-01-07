Telangana: Inter board declares Sankranti holidays for junior colleges

The Board instructed all junior colleges to adhere to the schedule strictly.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:45 PM, Sat - 7 January 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) on Saturday declared Sankranti holidays for all junior colleges under different managements in the State from January 14 to 16. The colleges will again reopen on January 17.

The Board instructed all junior colleges to adhere to the schedule strictly. It also instructed private unaided junior colleges not to conduct any classes during the holidays.

Any violation of instructions would be viewed seriously and action including disaffiliation would be initiated against erring managements/principals, the TS BIE said.