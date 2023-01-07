TSCHE to notify various CETs schedule for academic year 2023-24 after Sankranti

Considering examination schedules of the JEE, NET and other national level admissions entrance tests, the CETs dates will be finalized, a senior official said.

Hyderabad: The schedules for various Common Entrance Tests (CETs) for admissions into different UG and PG professional courses in the State for the academic year 2023-24 will be notified by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) after Sankranti.

“Considering examination schedules of the Joint Entrance Examination Main and Advanced, National Eligibility cum-Entrance Test and other national level admissions entrance tests, the CETs dates will be finalized. Also, we have to check for the slots with the TCS for conducting the computer-based tests. We will announce test schedules after Sankranti,” a senior official said.

Meanwhile, the TSCHE on Saturday identified universities besides appointing conveners for holding different CETs 2023. Like every year, the TSCHE has entrusted the job of holding the TS EAMCET to JNTU-Hyderabad. However, it changed convener and appointed Head Department of Civil Engineering, JNTU-H College of Engineering, Prof. B Dean Kumar for the position. Last year, JNTU-H Rector Prof. A Govardhan held that position.

Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal, will be holding the TS ICET for which KU’s Department of Commerce & Business Management Prof. P Varalakshmi has been appointed as the convener. This year, the conduct of TS PGECET has been handed over to the JNTU-Hyderabad and TSCHE appointed University’s College of Engineering Department of Mathematics Prof. B Ravindra Reddy as its convener. Earlier, the PGECET was conducted by Osmania University (OU).

This time, the OU has been given the responsibility of holding Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) and OU’s College of Engineering Principal Prof. Sriram Venkatesh has been appointed as its convener. In the past, this test was conducted by the JNTU-Hyderabad.

Likewise, the OU will also be holding the TS Law Common Entrance Test and PG Law Common Entrance Test and the Council has chosen Prof. B Vijayalaxmi of Department of law, OU, as its convener.

In the case of the TS EdCET, Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda will organize the test with Prof. A Ramakrishna of Department of Education, OU, as its convener. Previously, it was conducted by the OU.

The OU’s Department of Physical Education Board of Studies chairperson Prof. Rajesh Kumar is the convener for the PECET which will be conducted by Satavahana University instead of Osmania University as was done in the last year.