Telangana Inter exams: No entry for students if they are late by 1 minute

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:22 PM, Tue - 14 March 23

Hyderabad: Students appearing for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) commencing Wednesday will not be allowed into the centre even if they are late by a minute.

The students should reach the exam hall one hour prior to commencement of examination i.e., 8 am and fill their bio-data on the OMR sheet between 8.45 am to 9 am. Question paper will be provided at 9 am following which no student will be allowed into the exam hall.

A total of 9,47,699 including 4,82,677 first year and 4,65,022 second year intermediate students have registered for the examinations, which will be held from March 15 to April 4.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) has constituted 1,473 exam centres and an equal number of chief superintendents and departmental officers. As many as 26,333 invigilators will be on the examination duties besides 75 flying and 200 sitting squads.

A control room with telephone numbers 040-24600110 and 040-24655027 has been arranged for exams.