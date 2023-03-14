Hyderabad: Parking on Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge can cost you Rs 2,000

The fine for parking on Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge can range from Rs 200 to Rs 2,000, a steep price to pay for a few photos, a birthday celebration or simply hanging out with friends

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 08:00 AM, Tue - 14 March 23

Despite alerts from authorities concerned, many visitors have been stopping and parking their vehicles on Durgam Cheruvu bridge. Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: Attention thrill seekers and photography enthusiasts: the stunning Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge may be an Instagram-worthy location, but heed the warning before venturing there with your two/four-wheelers.

In recent months, despite alerts from authorities concerned, many visitors have been stopping and parking their vehicles on the bridge, especially after sunset, unaware of the potential consequences.

While some flock to this iconic spot to snap selfies, others simply use it as a prime location to kill time. Those who arrive with their camera phones at the ready, park their car, hop out and start snapping photos while leaning over the edge risking life and limb.

But little do they know they’re not the only ones watching. The cops have their eyes on this spot too and they’re going to slap a challan on anyone who disregards the rules. If you think the cops are going to let it slide just because it’s dark, think again as they have special cameras to monitor the bridge at night.

The fine for parking on the bridge can range from Rs 200 to Rs 2,000, a steep price to pay for a few photos, a birthday celebration or simply hanging out with friends. “It is imperative that people understand the dangers of parking their vehicles on the bridge. The safety of visitors and commuters using the bridge is paramount and reckless behaviour will not be tolerated,” says an official with the Madhapur traffic police.

The police have stepped up their efforts to enforce the ban on parking on the bridge. Patrols have been increased, particularly during late hours, and cameras are monitoring the area 24×7. “We want to ensure the safety of all visitors to the bridge. But we need the cooperation of the public to make that happen,” the official adds.