Half day schools in Telangana from March 15

Director of School Education announced half-day schools for primary, upper primary and high schools under government, government-aided and private managements from March 15

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:44 PM, Mon - 13 March 23

Hyderabad: The Director of School Education, Telangana on Monday announced half-day schools for primary, upper primary and high schools under government, government-aided and private managements from March 15 to last working day i.e. April 24, for the academic year 2022-23.

In a circular to all Regional Joint Directors of School Education and District Educational Officers (DEOs) in Telangana, the Director of School Education said “The schools i.e. Primary, Upper Primary and High Schools under all managements shall function from 8 am to 12.30 pm and midday meals shall be provided at 12:30 pm”.

The special classes for Class X students who are preparing for the SSC Public Examination, April-2023, will continue undisturbed. The schools which have SSC Examination Centres shall function from 1 pm to 5 pm, the circular said.

“All the Regional Joint Directors of School Education and DEOs are directed to communicate the orders to schools functioning under all managements and monitor the implementation,” the circular said.