Telangana: Inter exams spot evaluation to begin from May 12

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:21 PM, Sun - 8 May 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The spot evaluation of the Intermediate Public examinations answer scripts will begin on May 12.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) has established 14 spot evaluation camps across the State for taking up evaluation of the inter exams that will conclude on May 24.

To start with, Sanskrit paper-I and II answer scripts will be evaluated on May 12 followed by the first spell of evaluation of English paper I & II, Telugu paper I & II, Hindi paper I & II, Mathematics paper I(A), I(B) & II(A) II(B), and Political Science paper I & II on May 22.

In the second spell, answer scripts of the physics paper I & II and economics paper I & II will be evaluated on May 26. Under the third spell, Chemistry paper I & II and Commerce paper I & II answer scripts will be evaluated on May 28.

In the fourth spell, History paper I & II, Botany paper I & II and Zoology paper I & II answer scripts will be evaluated on May 31. The Board is planning to declare the examination results by June 24.

